Minimum wage, online signature collection for unitary opposition proposal

Minimum wage, online signature collection of oppositions

A collection of signatures to promote the rapid introduction of a minimum wage: two days after the meeting with the premier Giorgia Meloni, the oppositions are back in charge by launching an online platform, salariominimosubito.it, which contains, in fact, a petition addressed to the Chamber of Deputies asking for support the rapid approval of the joint law proposal signed by the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, Action, Movimento 5 stelle, Democratic Party and Più Europa.

“Put your signature in support of fair pay and minimum wage!”, reads the title of the collection of signatures aimed at all citizens. The text recalls article 36 of the Constitution, which states “that those who work have the right to a remuneration proportionate to the quantity and quality of their work and in any case sufficient to ensure a free and dignified existence for themselves and their families”. and the content of the unitary opposition law proposal, with the exception of Italia Vivawhich provides that no worker can receive an hourly wage of less than 9 euros per hour, “without considering thirteenth, fourteenth, severance pay, etc., which must be more”.

The proposal, still reads in the text of the petition which invites the signing of the appeal, “strengthens collective bargaining, by enforcing for all male and female workers in a sector the overall remuneration envisaged by the collective agreement signed by the trade unions and employers’ associations which is comparatively more representative. In this way, ‘pirate’ contracts, fake companies, fake cooperatives and outsourcing that serve precisely to underpay workers are fought”.

