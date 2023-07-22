Minimum wage, Schlein on Meloni’s opening: “I would meet her tomorrow too”

Giorgia Meloni Elly Schlein

Minimum wage, Schlein after the opening of Meloni: “Available to meet you tomorrow too”

“I am also available for a meeting tomorrow morning with you and with the government”. The words of the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein during the states general of socialism underway in Rome they arrive after the unexpected opening Of Giorgia Meloni on the minimum wage.

In fact, the prime minister has opened the dialogue on the guaranteed minimum wage. It is not a consent to the opposition’s proposal – he specifies Republicwhich recorded the opening, but a yes, which had not hitherto manifested itself, by comparison. The premier makes it known that she has always been “secular” on the minimum wage. His fear is that this measure will become a “replacement parameter” and not an “additional one”, in a nutshell it will lead to downward adjustments to compensation.

“A meeting – adds Schlein – in which to explain that our proposal strengthens collective bargaining by enforcing the collective agreement of the comparatively most representative organizations for all workers in a sector, but which at the same time says that bargaining cannot go below a certain threshold”. The dem leader said she was “happy” with the fact that “an opening” came from the premier to “our appeal for a discussion on the merits of our proposal”. But she adds: “Then the majority withdraw the suppressive amendment”. A condition shared by most of the dem.

Also in the morning Carlo Calenda welcomed the glimmer opened by Meloni: “I am happy that there is an opening on the part of the government to discuss the minimum wage. Let’s suspend the controversies and try to do something useful for Italy together”.

