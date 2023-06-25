Home » Minimum wage should rise
Business

Minimum wage should rise

by admin
Minimum wage should rise

The Paritätische Gesamtverband and the Sozialverband VdK campaigned for a minimum wage of at least 14 euros. “Someone who works full-time must be able to take care of themselves from their wages,” said the managing director of the parity, Ulrich Schneider, the dpa. “It’s not just a question of justice, but also of decency.” It’s also about claims for future pensions. VdK President Verena Bentele demanded of the commission “that it introduces a poverty-proof wage for the lowest income groups”.

See also  Home, Istat: only 5.9% of disadvantaged families have access to a mortgage, excessive weight

You may also like

Nokia C21 Pro purple model released overseas, priced...

Retirement at 63: With this loophole, you can...

Listed companies “senior high school entrance examination” will...

Submarine Titan: OceanGate could be sued, according to...

The Federal Court of Auditors warns of losses...

College Entrance Examination “Volunteer Filling Industry Chain” Survey:...

Lease an e-car for less than 200 euros:...

Amazon Prime Day 2023: These early offers are...

Studio Babelsberg: Waiting for Hollywood

Why investors should invest in startups from Africa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy