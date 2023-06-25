Minimum wage should rise

The Paritätische Gesamtverband and the Sozialverband VdK campaigned for a minimum wage of at least 14 euros. “Someone who works full-time must be able to take care of themselves from their wages,” said the managing director of the parity, Ulrich Schneider, the dpa. “It’s not just a question of justice, but also of decency.” It’s also about claims for future pensions. VdK President Verena Bentele demanded of the commission “that it introduces a poverty-proof wage for the lowest income groups”.

