Minimum wage soon for underage holiday jobbers too?

In this way, losses in real wages would be avoided, said Gysi. Trade unions and employers could then negotiate real wage increases and regulations such as vacation or working hours in collective bargaining. “Ultimately, this strengthens the unions, and above all it calms people down,” commented Gysi.

In Germany, the right of trade unions and employers’ associations to conclude collective agreements free from state interference is guaranteed by the Basic Law. However, this collective bargaining autonomy can be restricted under certain circumstances, as the example of the statutory minimum wage shows.

also read the interview with the economist Joachim Ragnitz: “Regionally different minimum wages would only be logical”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

