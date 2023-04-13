Draising the minimum wage to 12 euros was one of the SPD’s key election promises. Barely a year later, the new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, achieved what he had announced on his prominent election posters with a 26 percent increase. But no sooner was the plus in effect – in October 2022 – that a significant part of the increase was already wiped out by the loss of purchasing power as a result of high inflation.

The collective bargaining autonomy that applies in Germany provides that the state does not set wages, but leaves this to the social partners. In 2007, the Minimum Wage Commission was established for this purpose. With the last increase from 9.50 to 12 euros per hour, this played no role.

also read

Now it’s the Commission’s turn again. “With this legal increase, the federal government is deviating from the agreed procedure once. In the future, the independent minimum wage commission will again decide on the adjustment steps,” according to the official announcement of the traffic light government. But Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has meanwhile made it clear: “In the summer, the minimum wage commission will make me a proposal. I expect a significant increase.”

Heil does not intervene directly in the work of the commission – after all, he is not at all responsible for setting the minimum wage. However, he makes his expectations more than clear in advance – the direction is thus set with publicity.

Next adjustment in early 2024

However, the Commission will meet in June, and the next adjustment should take place at the beginning of 2024. The committee consists of employee and employer representatives. There are also two advisory members. One of them is the renowned economist Lars Feld. He now assumes that Federal Labor Minister Heil is “primarily concerned with the implementation of political goals”. “He obviously has trouble understanding what independence actually means,” Feld told Wirtschaftswoche.

While social associations and trade unions have repeatedly spoken out in favor of a further significant increase, entrepreneurs and associations, on the other hand, are up in arms against the minister. During the last increase, criticism was repeatedly raised that the commission had been “undermined”. Now the process threatens to repeat itself, says Alexander von Preen, President of the trade association HDE.

“Contrary to all assurances from the past, politicians are now trying again to influence the setting of the minimum wage.” That takes the independence of the commission “ad absurdum”, continued Preen. “Interference by the Federal Minister of Labor is counterproductive at this point.”

The Federal Association of Employers (BDA) reacted with outrage: “Federal Minister of Labor Heil is sabotaging the work of the independent minimum wage commission,” complained Managing Director Steffen Kampeter. “State wage setting instead of collective bargaining seems to be the stipulation from the Ministry of Labour. All decisions of the Minimum Wage Commission were made unanimously,” Kampeter continued.

The ex-CDU member of the Bundestag even bluntly questions Heil’s further career as a minister: “The coalition leadership must decide whether it will continue to tolerate the Federal Minister of Labor’s continued transgressions,” demands Kampeter. After all, when the minimum wage was increased by law, “there was always talk of a one-off intervention”. “The Minister of Labor is also stabbing Chancellor Scholz in the back, who last tried to achieve a lively social partnership in the concerted action,” criticized the BDA general manager.

also read

Even with the last increase, employers were up in arms against the plans of the SPD and the Greens. In June of last year, BDA President Rainer Dulger even threatened a constitutional lawsuit against the “state wage” – with no success.

Warning against political “bidding competition”

“Even before the statutory minimum wage was imposed in Germany in 2015, we warned that sooner or later the state wage floor would become the pawn of a political outbidding competition,” says Wolfgang Steiger, Secretary General of the Economic Council of the CDU. “Frighteningly, Heil is now at the forefront of this outbidding competition and is calling on the Minimum Wage Commission to decide on a significant increase in the statutory minimum wage in June.” This expresses distrust in trade unions and employers’ associations. “This is how Heil is undermining collective bargaining autonomy,” complains Steiger.

The increase in the minimum wage to 12 euros was “a fatal, politically decreed wage cost shock” for many small and medium-sized companies that were hit hard by the corona crisis and the explosion in energy prices. “Either these companies now have to lay off staff in order to remain competitive; or they have to pass the price increases on to customers, which further fuels inflation that is already far too high,” Steiger continued. “When wages become the pawn of politics, both employees who lose their jobs due to high wage costs and the unemployed suffer, for whom the leap into employment is made considerably more difficult.”

Read more about inflation here Consequences of strikes and banking crisis Stocks, money market, bonds? Consequences of the new financial crisis

The function of the minimum wage commission is threatened by Heil “for the second time” says Thilo Brodtmann, general manager of the Association of German Machine and Plant Builders (VDMA). “This would finally cross the line to state wage setting.”

Further increases would throw the whole wage structure upside down – even in industries where the minimum wage is not even a factor. “Because with the politically motivated intervention, the cabinet is increasing the expectations of employees overall,” says Brodtmann. “In the worst case, this could lead to a wage-price spiral that would be counterproductive for fighting inflation.”

“A politically motivated increase in the minimum wage would therefore come at absolutely the wrong time,” warns Markus Suchert, General Manager of the Federal Association of System Gastronomy (BdS). Many companies would recover from the effects of the pandemic and were also suffering from rising energy and food prices and the worsening labor shortage, Suchert continued.

“At the same time, the federal government is doing its own efforts to increase collective bargaining coverage a disservice if companies’ trust in collective bargaining agreements negotiated by social partners and thus operational planning security is destroyed.”

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.