Minimum wage, the lunge to the struggle of the Left: "It will be a boom in illegal work"

Minimum wage of 9 euros per hour

Minimum wage of 9 euros per hour, the Cgia of Mestre warns: “Increase in undeclared work in some sectors”. Here are which ones

A few days after the agreement on threshold at 9 euros per hour reached by the oppositions for a unitary proposal to be presented to the Chamber, the Cgia of Mestre expresses his doubts about the minimum salary. If it were introduced by law it would become a fly for the economy or a boomerang? According to the CGIA, the minimum wage could lead to an increase in Italy of irregular workparticularly in sectors where the minimum wages are currently much lower than the threshold proposed by the bill presented in the Chamber in recent days.

“Often, of sectors ‘weakened’ by a very aggressive unfair competition practiced by the realities that they have always worked completely with ‘black’: we are talking about agriculture, domestic work and some sectors present in the services”. Therefore, continues the CGIA, “it cannot be excluded that many entrepreneurs, forced to adjust i minimum wagescould be tempted to fire or reduce the hours of some of their employees, ‘forcing’ them to work anyway, but ‘off the books’. The adoption of this ‘countermeasure’ would allow many businesses to contain costs and not slip out of the market”.

READ ALSO: Minimum wage, Calderone slows down. And the unions also disagree

