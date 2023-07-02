Minimum wage, the strange government-union alliance hinders the opposition front

MILANO – Il minimum salary compacts, or almost, the oppositions but creates on the opposite bank an unprecedented bipartisan front between the government and a part of the unions, opposed or cautious on the measure, thus risking weakening the position of the broad understanding found in the centre-left camp.

The government’s position

Nothing new on the front of the majority, which at every good opportunity has expressed itself against the introduction of a minimum hourly wage threshold, which is lacking in Italy and in only four other European countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

