Minimum wage, united opposition. Political turning point, but Renzi is called out

Business

by admin
Schlein Count Calenda Fratoianni

Minimum wage not less than 9 euros per hour

The oppositions (except for Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva), divided on many issues (the war in Ukraine in the lead) find an agreement and present a unitary bill to Parliament to introduce a minimum wage of no less than 9 euros per hour in Italy. This is an important turning point because it is the first time that minorities have managed to find an understanding in the facts and move cohesively within the institutions.

The absence of the former premier’s party Renzi, however, marks a further break in the former Third Pole. Despite the heavy defeat in the elections in Molise, another important step arrives in the process of unity between Pd and M5S and, at least on this topic, Action of Charles Calenda stays with Schlein and Conte.

