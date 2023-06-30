Minimum wage: united oppositions, threshold at 9 euros per hour. Calenda: “The government opens a discussion”. But Renzi does not sign

The oppositions have reached an agreement on the unitary text of the proposed law on the minimum wage. This is what we learn from a joint note signed by Giuseppe Conte (5 Star Movement), Nicola Fratoianni (Italian Left), Matteo Richetti (Action), Elly Schlein (Democratic Party), Angelo Bonelli (Green Europe) and Riccardo Magi (+ Europe). «The need for intervention to guarantee the adequacy of workers’ wages, especially those in conditions of poverty also due to inflation, is a qualifying element of our electoral programmes. For this reason we have worked on a single proposal that we will deposit in the Chamber in the next few days. In fact, we want to strongly underline the common belief that the time has come to fully implement article 36 of the Constitution which requires that the worker be paid a remuneration proportionate to the quantity and quality of the work performed and sufficient to guarantee a free and dignified for oneself and for one’s family”, reads the note. That Matteo Renzi has decided not to sign. «Like him, he will not sign proposals on justice or taxation with Meloni and Salvini. The fact of being in opposition to the Meloni government does not mean being in an alternative coalition”.

“To achieve this goal”, continues the joint note, “our proposal provides that: – the worker in each economic sector is granted an overall economic treatment no less than that provided for in the collective agreements stipulated by the comparatively most representative employers’ and trade union organisations, except for the most favorable treatments; – as a further guarantee of the recognition of a fair wage, a mandatory minimum threshold of 9 euros per hour should be introduced, in particular to protect the most fragile and poorest sectors of the world of work, in which the bargaining power of women is weaker unions; – fair retribution thus defined does not concern only subordinate workers, but also employment relationships that present similar needs for protection in the context of para-subordination and self-employment; – also in accordance with the provisions of the directive on the minimum wage, a Commission is set up made up of institutional representatives and of the comparatively most representative social partners which will have the main task of periodically updating the minimum hourly wages; – the effectiveness of the right of workers to receive decent economic treatment is regulated and therefore guaranteed; – the ultraactivity of expired or canceled employment contracts is recognized by law; – a period of time is recognized for adapting contracts to the new regulations, and an economic benefit in support of employers for whom this adaptation is more onerous”