Mining has a long tradition in Germany, but was long considered a phased-out model. Now domestic mining is about to make a surprise comeback. Triggered by the shock of dependence on Russia’s gas, the federal government wants to reduce its dependence on 46 vitally important raw materials – above all on China. Many of these substances, such as lithium, also occur in Germany. Economics Minister Robert Habeck is working on a raw materials strategy and wants to adapt the mining law. The industry is stepping up the pace.

It’s one of those inconspicuous sentences that only unfold their power with a delay. “We want to facilitate domestic raw material extraction,” wrote the SPD, Greens and FDP in their coalition agreement. For a long time, the sentence was hardly noticed. Mining? In Germany? Wasn’t that more of a discontinued model? But then Russia attacked Ukraine, and Germany was shocked by its dependence on important raw materials, not just gas and not just Russia.

And suddenly mining in Germany, which is just as traditional but largely written off, is about to make a comeback.

The reason is obvious, the consequences can hardly be estimated. Germany has many raw materials, but largely dispenses with mining and instead imports around 90 percent of its raw materials. For many extremely important substances, Germany’s dependence on individual countries such as China is far more brutal than it has ever been for Russian gas. It’s about substances like lithium and cobalt, nickel and indium, copper and rare earths. They are needed for batteries and electric cars, wind turbines and solar systems, for mobile phones, computer technology, lightweight construction and processes on the way to a climate-friendly economy. “Domestic mining is the natural ally to achieve the political goals of green and digital transformation,” says the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

At the head of the mining movement is the Green Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck. After the Russia shock, he had the management consultancy EY investigate how the state can increase the security of supply for mineral raw materials. The experts identify 46 raw materials that are strategically indispensable for the economy. Germany relies on imports for 39 of them. For half of the existential raw materials, China is the most important and sometimes the sole producer. EY offers Habeck a set of tools: with more recycling, the development of new supply markets – and with more domestic mining.

What is in Habeck’s new raw materials strategy?

Habeck worked with the 167-page EY expertise Cornerstones of a new German raw materials strategy. It begins with a sobering inventory: for some particularly important metals, demand will exceed current world production many times over. “The faster the transformation to fossil-free technologies is completed and the more countries do the same, the faster this additional demand will grow.”

In order to achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, the demand for rare earths will increase sevenfold in just 20 years, according to the International Energy Agency, and for lithium 42-fold.

The problem: “More than 80 percent of the rare earths are mined in China, and

With a market share of around 80 percent, South Africa and Russia hold a dominant position

Mining of platinum and palladium.” Things are hardly better for other substances. There is almost no functioning market for them other than for gas.

Habeck’s draft strategy also contains a sentence with explosive power: “Domestic mining is preferable to raw material imports if it leads to better ecological and social standards and strengthens the resilience of supply chains.”

As a Green, Habeck knows only too well, at least since the disputes about opencast lignite mining, that mining in Germany has not suffered well. “Mining of raw materials and further processing are associated with interventions in the environment and are also usually energy-intensive,” says the key points. But: “The mining of raw materials in Germany, in addition to extraction within the EU, best secures the supply and guarantees compliance with our high environmental and social standards.” It also secures added value and creates jobs in Germany.

In order to increase acceptance for new pits and mines, the federal government wants to modernize mining law, among other things. Habeck’s ministry has now initiated the process. The aim is an ecologically compatible extraction of raw materials.

German industry basically agrees with Habeck’s course – and is stepping up the pace. In order to free oneself from dependence on China, “more domestic production and processing is needed very quickly,” writes the Federation of German Industries (BDI) in its statement on the amendment to the mining law, which Business Insider has received. The BDI proposes a far-reaching wording for the mining law: “The domestic securing and extraction of raw materials are in the overriding public interest and serve to ensure security of supply.” With the help of the mining law, the federal government should protect “reservoirs that are important for the economy or in the long term” before over-planning for others Protect purposes by states or municipalities.

The BDI is also calling for the “Germany pace” proclaimed by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to build liquid gas terminals for mining as well. For faster approvals, the association proposes, among other things, shorter deadlines for objections and the waiver of environmental impact assessments “in suitable cases”. Objections and lawsuits should not necessarily have a suspensive effect, and nature conservation law should be simplified in order to avoid “expert opinion battles”.

