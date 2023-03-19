A few days ago, Iranian media reported that there were 8.5 million tons of the battery raw material in an area of ​​eleven square kilometers. Michael Schmidt, a raw materials expert at the German Raw Materials Agency, which reports to the Federal Ministry of Economics, warns that this figure, which would put Iran in second place among global deposits, should only be taken with a certain amount of caution. “I’m assuming the number is just resources, not reserves,” he comments. Reserves are already confirmed deposits that have a high probability of being economically mineable.