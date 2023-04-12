- Economists like to try to draw conclusions about the development of the entire economy from trends in purchasing behavior for individual products.
- The most well-known example is the so-called miniskirt index. It states that the hem length of skirts will increase when the economic outlook worsens.
- But there are many other indicators, some of them bizarre, which nonetheless claim to be able to predict the economy. Here are some examples and their accuracy.
The most bizarre indicators for the economy and their accuracy
The Lipstick Index
Still, lipsticks aren’t a reliable indicator of a recession. There are also many examples of cosmetics sales booming in times of economic prosperity and collapsing in times of downturn.
Underpants index
How accurate is the index?
There are indeed instances where Greenspan’s theory was correct. According to Euromonitor data, sales of men’s underwear fell during the Great Recession of 2008-2009 and rose again between 2010-2015. US sales of men’s underwear fell sharply in 2020 due to uncertainty about the pandemic, before rebounding in 2021, Bloomberg data shows.
The Miniskirt Index
How accurate is the miniskirt index?
There are times when the theory has been proven correct. The miniskirt came into vogue in the 1960s when the economy was booming. When the oil crisis hit in the 1970s, skirts got longer again, as noted by Bloomberg. And at the beginning of 2022, after the end of the corona pandemic, the ultra mini skirt, also known as micro mini, became the hottest fashion item for spring. Now, after months of high inflation and renewed fears of a recession, the ankle-length maxi skirt is one of spring’s hottest trends.
The cardboard box indicator
How accurate is the carton indicator for the economy?
The indicator is more accurate than some of the others mentioned here as there is a direct correlation between the demand for cartons and consumer purchases. In early 2009, when the US was in the midst of a recession, carton shipments fell drastically. A similar trend is currently emerging: In the USA, the industry association Fiber Box Association reported that carton shipments fell by 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 – the strongest decline since the financial crisis.
The diaper index
But when parents change a baby’s diaper less often, the baby is more likely to develop diaper rash, which in turn leads to increased sales of treatment ointments. The lower diaper sales and higher ointment sales may serve as an indication that the economy is contracting.
How accurate is the diaper indicator for the economy?
There are examples of this indicator really working. In a troubled economy in 2011, parents cut back on diaper purchases or switched to cheaper brands while ointment sales rose 8 percent, the report said „Wall Street Journal“.
But the index isn’t watertight: at the same time, the birth rate was falling and diapers were getting better. And parents started the transition from diapers to potty training earlier, too.
The Champagne Index
Like many of the indices mentioned here, the champagne indicator should also strongly reflect the general mood of society. In fact, champagne sales fell by 18 percent in the Corona year 2020, like the Association of the champagne industry announced at the time. When many corona rules were relaxed in the USA in 2021, champagne sales reached a record high of 5.7 billion dollars, 14 percent more than before the pandemic.
