Lavoro, the investigation into the minister’s husband. One foundation is too many

The Minister of Labour Cauldron ended up in the middle of controversy for a case involving the Husbandeven the Rome prosecutor’s office decided to open a file on this story, precisely linked to the Work, the sector presided over by the minister. There are two foundations. But maybe – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – one is too much and it also risks being a big problem for the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone. For most there is only the “Study Foundation”, the non-profit established in 2001 at the behest of the National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants that Calderone led up to the appointment in Meloni government. Her husband Rosario By Luca he has been the president of the Foundation for years. And it is he who in the 2018 decides to create another one: the “Fondazione Studi Consulenti del Lavoro Srl”. It’s always called a foundation, but it’s one Trade company a limited responsability which De Luca drove up to the last November. Former employees: “A trick to fire“.

The association of a Srl to one Foundation – continues the Fact – is one common practice which, however, should be kept under observation if the employees they work for both and if both are kept at di under 15 employees. In this way, in fact, firing is easier and less onerous. It is a fictitious fractionation, the experts explain, and it is a way to evade the rules on layoffs. It is often advised by the labor consultants themselves, of which the current minister was the maximum exponentand thus also circumvents the workers’ right at the union representationwhich triggers beyond the threshold of 15 employees as well as the obligation to take people with disabilities.

