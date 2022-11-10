Listen to the audio version of the article

The Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto, prepares the way to use the EU structural funds in the fight against expensive energy. In recent days, the minister, who is also responsible for cohesion policies and the NRP, wrote to the presidents of the regions asking for an updated survey on the use of resources destined for cohesion policies, from the European structural funds (ERDF and ESF) to the national funds (FSC and revolving fund) of the 2014-2020 programming. The objective, the letter clarifies, is to “accurately reconstruct the state of the art of the use of resources destined for cohesion policies, for the start of subsequent reflections on the initiatives to be adopted” in view of the “consequent government initiatives” . The answers will have to arrive by November 21st.

The minister, through the Cohesion Agency, wants to verify how much money can be “taken” from the programs of regions and ministries to allocate it “to vulnerable families and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises” to cope with expensive energy, as foreseen the changes to the RePowerEu approved yesterday, Thursday, by the regional policy committee of the European Parliament, where however there was a little yellow, not so small. The amendments approved in the Regi committee, in fact, did not implement the Commission’s request (agreed with the same committee) to limit the transferable portion of the RePower objectives to 10% of the initial EU structural funds dowry. For Italy, which is late with the spending of EU funds, the difference is not a small one: with the “ceiling” of 10%, no more than 4 billion are freed, without potentially reaching 20.

The amendment relating to the cohesion funds is included in a broader intervention on the RePower regulation which allows Member States to add a chapter dedicated to energy efficiency and independence objectives to the national recovery and resilience plans (Pnrr). The text approved yesterday represents Parliament’s negotiating position in negotiations with the Council and the Commission (the so-called trilogue). The “ceiling” of 10%, therefore, could be re-proposed there, but Commissioner Elisa Ferreira and the executive may not necessarily want to hold back. It is another dialectical element that is added to the distance comparison between the supporters of the traditional European cohesion policy, which distributes resources to the regions with the aim of favoring the territories further behind in development, and the centralized so-called “PNRR model”. hooked on reforms and based on results.