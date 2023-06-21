Minister Nordio and the loafers without socks at the official event. Controversy

Nordio and the ghost socks controversy. The minister is in the crosshairs

There is no peace for the Minister of Justice Nordicthe criticisms were not enough for that sentence pronounced on the tax evaders “Also who wants to pay in the end violates the laws because they’re too twisted”, now the Keeper of the Seals has ended up at the center of the storm for his too look. The opposition and not only, in fact, did not fail to underline Nordio’s stumble during a official demonstration. His fault? Having done to interview in public in Taormina without socks, with moccasins on bare feet. Padellaro does not fail to underline this in his editorial. “We understood everything – writes the Fatto Quotidiano – when Carlo Nordio is not subtracted from the question really stinging, and somehow ruthless, from the kind interviewer: what grade would you give? To which the Minister of Justice, a guest in Taormina, in relaxed fit, moccasin without sockhe modestly replied: “For the result we got to make our opponents nervous, ten”.

Well, – continues Il Fatto – we had guessed that at the base of this messed up, contested, troubled situation justice reform there was actually a very human feeling of retort, retaliation, revenge, revenge, revenge or as you prefer to call it against the “opponents”. Which then, we suspect, are mainly those Nordio colleagues who for a lifetime have saddened and somehow afflicted the existence of the magistrate Nordio. Of exemplary clarity instead the explanation sui five days at least that they must precede the interrogation of the suspect except for reasons of urgency. “If she wanted to strangleafter the reform, his seat neighbor would be arrested immediately‘, she told the gracious interviewer who, however, a little chilled might have wondered if the question about voting hadn’t been too inappropriate.

