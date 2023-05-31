Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao Meets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

On May 31, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The two sides conducted extensive and in-depth exchanges on issues such as Sino-US economic and trade cooperation and Tesla’s development in China.

Wang Wentao pointed out that when President Xi Jinping met with President Biden, he said that the earth is big enough to accommodate the respective and common development of China and the United States. The economies of China and the United States are deeply integrated. The two sides should strengthen economic and trade dialogue and cooperation under the guidance of the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. World economic development and human progress require open cooperation in the field of science and technology.

Wang Wentao said that China is comprehensively promoting Chinese-style modernization and expanding high-level opening up, which will bring new development opportunities for companies around the world, including Tesla. The Chinese side will continue to provide efficient and pragmatic service guarantees, and support foreign-funded enterprises to develop in China in a long-term and stable manner.

Musk agrees that the US-China relationship is not a zero-sum game. He thanked China for its support and guarantee for Tesla’s Shanghai factory during the COVID-19 epidemic, praised the vitality and potential of China‘s development, expressed full confidence in the Chinese market, and is willing to continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.