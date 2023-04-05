The federal government wants to relieve the hospitals in Germany, which are under financial pressure, with easier billions in aid. Of the 4.5 billion euros that are available to the clinics from the federal economic stabilization fund (WSF), another 2.5 billion should flow in as direct flat-rate support for better covering the high energy costs, Health Minister Lauterbach announced on Wednesday. This follows the example of a first tranche of 1.5 billion euros of corresponding flat-rate support. Otherwise, the aid from the WSF depends on the actual costs of the individual clinics.