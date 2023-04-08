NAccording to a demand from the federal states, night trains are to increasingly replace planes in the future and thus make a contribution to climate protection. The transport ministers of the federal states are urging the federal government and the railways to expand night train connections, as the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” reported on Friday. Night trains are a “climate-friendly alternative to air travel,” according to a paper from the federal states that was available to the editors.

Despite increasing demand, night trains are currently being offered on too few routes, the paper criticizes. In order to make a competitive offer possible, incentives for new connections would have to be created. Specifically, the transport ministers are calling for more funds than “start-up financing” for the corresponding wagons and a reduction in track prices “explicitly for night trains”.

A spokeswoman for the railway told the “Rheinische Post” that existing offer will be expanded this year. “Together with our partners, we will connect 13 European metropolises by rail overnight,” she explained.

On Thursday, the federal government had already increased the pressure on the railways and demanded more punctuality in view of record compensation payments to rail customers. Secretary of State for Transport Michael Theurer (FDP) also insisted on a rapid rehabilitation of the route network that could cause problems.