Ministers at work on May 1st. Prime Minister Meloni convenes the CDM
Ministers at work on May 1st. Prime Minister Meloni convenes the CDM

Ministers at work on May 1st. Prime Minister Meloni convenes the CDM

Provisions on labor and social policies

A new meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held on May 1st: the government is working to convene ministers on Workers’ Day to approve the decree law with the newly announced cut in the tax wedge. The agenda has not yet been defined and other labor measures are also being studied.

The President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, confirms a note from Palazzo Chigi, has scheduled the convening, for next May 1, of a meeting of the Council of Ministers whose agenda will include provisions in labor and social policies.

