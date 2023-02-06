Autonomy, Schillaci: “The Ministry of Health maintains its leading role”

“I believe that for health it is necessary that the Regions are in some way guided by the Ministry of Health. I believe that the Ministry must in any case have not only a power of direction and distribution of funds but must also support a virtuous mechanism together with the Regions to understand who works better and help those who are in difficulty or are unable to work so well”. The Minister of Health said Horace Schillacon the sidelines of the conference in view of the world cancer day promoted by the medical oncology association Aiom.

