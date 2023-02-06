Home Business “Ministry maintains leading role”. Autonomy, the Schillaci case opens
Business

“Ministry maintains leading role”. Autonomy, the Schillaci case opens

by admin
“Ministry maintains leading role”. Autonomy, the Schillaci case opens

Autonomy, Schillaci: “The Ministry of Health maintains its leading role”

“I believe that for health it is necessary that the Regions are in some way guided by the Ministry of Health. I believe that the Ministry must in any case have not only a power of direction and distribution of funds but must also support a virtuous mechanism together with the Regions to understand who works better and help those who are in difficulty or are unable to work so well”. The Minister of Health said Horace Schillacon the sidelines of the conference in view of the world cancer day promoted by the medical oncology association Aiom.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Ruilian New Materials: Net profit in 2021 will increase by 36.7% year-on-year, and 10 distributions of 17 yuan are planned – yqqlm

You may also like

[Hua Chuang Macro Zhang Yu Team]Why did the...

Chinese spy ball shot down by Biden. Wrath...

Electric cars, Bonomi against the EU: “Some Italian...

Some cities adjust the first-home loan interest rate...

Tim, Kkr’s offer puts Cdp in a hurry:...

Trieste, extenuating circumstances to the killer doctor. Anger...

Kering launches the Beauté division. Raffaella Cornaggia will...

The crisis is getting worse!Hindenburg’s precise sniping of...

Russia launches the EU oil embargo. Here comes...

Cospito, Meloni: “No resignation for Donzelli and Delmastro”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy