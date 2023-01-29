Source title: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs: “Vegetable Basket” key varieties have sufficient production capacity and market supply is guaranteed

According to news from the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on the 28th, according to the monitoring and dispatching of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the total supply of key products in the national "vegetable basket" market during the Spring Festival this year is sufficient, and the overall price is stable and slightly rising. From the point of view of production and supply, In November and December last year, the stock of 5-month-old medium and large pigs in large-scale pig farms across the country increased by 10.9% and 5.6% year-on-year respectively. At present, the national vegetable field area is 69.223 million mu, a year-on-year increase of 1.012 million mu; ten-day output is 17.048 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 429,000 tons. from the market priceDuring the Spring Festival (January 23-27), the national agricultural product wholesale price 200 index was 137.17, an increase of 1.43 points from last week, and a year-on-year increase of 0.61 points; the wholesale price index of "vegetable basket" products was 140.34, an increase from last week 1.66 points, down 0.16 points year-on-year. Among them, the average wholesale price of pork was 22.98 yuan/kg, up 0.4% from last week, and stabilized after 11 consecutive weeks of decline, with a year-on-year increase of 5.1%; beef was 78.72 yuan/kg, up 0.8% from last week and 2.9% year-on-year Mutton was 69.72 yuan/kg, up 0.8% from last week and down 2.7% year-on-year; eggs were 11.21 yuan/kg, down 0.2% from last week, and 16.9% higher than last year; the average price of 28 kinds of vegetables under monitoring was 6.18 yuan/kg, It was 2.5% higher than last week and 7.1% higher than last year; the average price of the six key monitored fruits was 7.65 yuan/kg, which was the same as last week and 11.8% higher than last year. From the point of view of circulation, The market was well stocked before the festival, and transactions resumed quickly after the festival. According to the Beijing Xinfadi market, more than 80% of the merchants opened on January 27 (the sixth day of the first lunar month). Currently, vegetable transactions have returned to normal, and prices have dropped compared to before the festival. According to the Baishazhou market in Wuhan, Hubei, merchants opened their markets one after another on January 23 (the second day of the first lunar month), and the market assumed the task of guaranteeing supply. During the Spring Festival, the volume of vegetable transactions increased by about 25% compared with the previous year. Judging from the later trend, The production capacity of key varieties of the "Vegetable Basket" is sufficient, and the market supply is guaranteed. At the end of December last year, the number of fertile sows in the country was close to 44 million, which was 107% of the normal holdings of 41 million, slightly higher than the upper limit of the reasonable area of ​​production capacity regulation. The number of live pigs increased by 0.7% year-on-year, and the number of laying hens A year-on-year increase of 3.4%, the number of dairy cattle on hand increased by 8.2% year-on-year, and the number of meat, beef, and sheep on hand is also at a historical high. The number of livestock and poultry products on the market will grow steadily in the later period. The field area of ​​vegetables has increased steadily, and the weather conditions in January are generally favorable for the growth of vegetables. During the Spring Festival, the strong wind and cooling weather caused some open-field vegetables and late-maturing citrus trees in the south to be frozen. However, there was no heavy snowfall in most areas, and the weather was sunny and sunny. In addition, measures such as strengthening greenhouses and covering heat preservation were adopted in advance, and facility agriculture was affected. The impact is limited, and the total supply of vegetables will be sufficient in the later period.

