Ministry of Commerce: Continue to expand market access and further cancel or relax restrictions on foreign investment access

Securities Times News , according to China Net, the State Council Information Office held a regular policy briefing of the State Council at 10 am on June 5. Zhou Qiang, director of the Department of Market System Construction of the Ministry of Commerce, said that in the next step, we will actively promote the unified national market. Construction, greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital, focusing on four aspects of work: First, continue to expand market access. Reasonably reduce the negative list of foreign investment access, and further cancel or relax restrictions on foreign investment access. The second is to increase efforts to promote investment. Carry out the “Invest in China Year” investment promotion activities, coordinate the resources of all parties, and promote precise investment promotion. The third is to continue to provide services for foreign-funded enterprises. The fourth is to create a world -class foreign investment environment. In-depth implementation of the Foreign Investment Law and its implementation regulations, high-standard implementation of national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises; focus on government procurement, bidding, standard formulation and other fields, and work with relevant departments to study and introduce policy measures to ensure equal participation of foreign-funded enterprises.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the official app of “Securities Times”, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.