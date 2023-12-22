Ministry of Commerce: Will create a digital consumption platform carrier to promote the digital transformation of traditional life service enterprises

The Ministry of Commerce has announced plans to accelerate the digital empowerment of life services in China. At a regular press conference held on December 21, spokesperson Shu Jueting revealed that 12 government departments, including the Ministry of Commerce, have jointly issued “Guiding Opinions on Accelerating the Digital Empowerment of Life Services” with the approval of the State Council.

To implement these opinions, the Ministry of Commerce will collaborate with relevant departments and localities on several key initiatives. Firstly, they will establish a liaison mechanism to coordinate and advance work related to the digitalization of life services. This will involve solving problems in the policy implementation process and promoting successful experiences and practices nationwide.

The second initiative involves improving the quality of life service supply through digital empowerment. This will focus on key areas such as business services, transportation, culture and tourism, education, and medical health. The application of digital technology, digital financial support, and the training of digital professionals will be strengthened to establish a digital standard system for life services.

The third initiative aims to create a digital consumption platform carrier, promoting the digital transformation of traditional life service enterprises and encouraging the construction of characteristic districts with digital life services.

This move by the Ministry of Commerce reflects the increasing importance of digital technology in enhancing the quality of life services in China. It is hoped that these initiatives will not only improve the efficiency and accessibility of life services but also contribute to the growth of the digital economy in the country.