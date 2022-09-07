Original title: Ministry of Commerce: Will further enrich the policy toolbox to play the role of the household industry in promoting consumption

According to the news from the Ministry of Commerce on September 7, on September 5, the launching ceremony of the “2022 International Consumer Season” Home Furnishing Renewal Consumer Festival and the opening ceremony of the Home Expo and Construction Expo were held at the Shanghai Hongqiao National Convention and Exhibition Center. . Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping delivered a speech via video.

The Ministry of Commerce conscientiously implements the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, and gives full play to the role of consumption in driving the economic cycle. A series of key activities including the New Consumer Festival.

Sheng Qiuping said that “home” is an important carrier of residents’ good life, and household consumption is an important part of residents’ consumption. Recently, the Ministry of Commerce, together with relevant departments, has actively taken measures to carry out the work of replacing old household appliances with new ones and promoting green smart homes to go to the countryside. In the next step, the policy toolbox will be further enriched to better play the role of the home furnishing industry in promoting consumption. Sheng Qiuping emphasized that relying on the Home Expo and the Construction Expo to launch the Home Furnishing Renewal Consumption Festival will effectively promote the double improvement of consumption innovation and industrial innovation, and continuously stimulate and release the consumer demand for home furnishing. , online and offline linkage, actively carry out promotional activities, and jointly create a new boom in household consumption.