Home » Ministry of Domestic Trade Aims to Boost E-Commerce with Virtual Warehouse and Digital Supply Notebook
Business

Ministry of Domestic Trade Aims to Boost E-Commerce with Virtual Warehouse and Digital Supply Notebook

by admin
Ministry of Domestic Trade Aims to Boost E-Commerce with Virtual Warehouse and Digital Supply Notebook

Title: Ministry of Domestic Trade in Cuba Aims to Boost E-commerce with Virtual Warehouse and Digital Supply Notebook

Introduction:
The Ministry of Domestic Trade (Mincin) in Cuba has set an ambitious goal to promote the development of a virtual warehouse and digital supply notebook, as part of the country’s digital transformation efforts. This initiative aims to boost e-commerce and improve control over regulated products in the consumer market. The virtual warehouse will allow for remote ordering and tracking of purchases, while the digital supply notebook will streamline the inventory management process.

Details of the project:
The virtual warehouse project, closely related to the computerization of the Consumer Registry (Oficodas), will establish control over the acquisition of regulated family basket products and controlled items. The system will enable remote purchases and provide real-time updates to the storekeeper, ensuring transparency and control over the buying process. Additionally, the virtual warehouse will feature a notification system for new stock arrivals and expiration dates of products and medical diets, as well as statistical access for better establishment control. Consumers will have the option to choose pre-packaging and courier services.

Implementation in stages:
According to Inalvis Smith Luben, the Vice Minister of Mincin, the project will be deployed in stages to gauge its effectiveness and gradually adapt to the needs of consumers and suppliers. The virtual warehouse and digital supply notebook will not be implemented simultaneously at all warehouses, as the Ministry plans to conduct pilot tests and gather feedback from consumers before carrying out a full-scale deployment.

Isle of Youth as a model:
The Commerce Company of the Pinero territory in Cuba has already implemented advanced payment services through digital platforms. The company has proposed deploying a digital warehouse and virtual supply notebook in the region, catering to the 63 wineries. The El Cauto winery, in particular, has made progress in developing an online reservation system and exploring options for the purchase of regulated and released products, with courier services and prepackaging. The ultimate aim is to offer an online sales system with a virtual warehouse.

See also  Generali Assicurazioni: treasury shares rise to 2.65% of the share capital

Challenges and future prospects:
The implementation of a virtual warehouse and digital supply notebook requires meticulous planning and consideration of security parameters. The systems need to be integrated with other platforms, such as EnZona and Transfermóvil, to ensure seamless payment transactions. Additionally, the project requires close cooperation with consumers and suppliers to facilitate a smooth transition to these digital platforms. Although the completion date is yet to be determined, the progress made so far showcases a strong commitment to improving the consumer experience in Cuba.

Conclusion:
The Ministry of Domestic Trade in Cuba is determined to drive the digital transformation of its consumer market with the introduction of a virtual warehouse and digital supply notebook. By leveraging modern technology, these initiatives aim to enhance transparency, improve the purchasing process, and boost e-commerce in the country. Consumers can look forward to the convenience of online shopping, while storekeepers will have better control over inventory and distribution. As the project advances, Cuba moves closer to a digitally integrated marketplace that aligns with global trends.

You may also like

Heating Act: A lot of work for network...

Migrants, France burns and Macron no longer plays...

IT relocation enrages many Postbank customers

Vatican, Bergoglio counter-attack: Fernandez reformist to the Doctrine...

Nezha Auto Reports Delivery of 12,132 Vehicles in...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

G7, Meloni thinks of the Itria Valley and...

The retro image of man in unemployment insurance

Professor hit by dots: the parents of the...

piqd | Another blockage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy