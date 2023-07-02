Ministry of Domestic Trade Aims to Boost E-Commerce with Virtual Warehouse and Digital Supply Notebook

Title: Ministry of Domestic Trade in Cuba Aims to Boost E-commerce with Virtual Warehouse and Digital Supply Notebook

Introduction:

The Ministry of Domestic Trade (Mincin) in Cuba has set an ambitious goal to promote the development of a virtual warehouse and digital supply notebook, as part of the country’s digital transformation efforts. This initiative aims to boost e-commerce and improve control over regulated products in the consumer market. The virtual warehouse will allow for remote ordering and tracking of purchases, while the digital supply notebook will streamline the inventory management process.

Details of the project:

The virtual warehouse project, closely related to the computerization of the Consumer Registry (Oficodas), will establish control over the acquisition of regulated family basket products and controlled items. The system will enable remote purchases and provide real-time updates to the storekeeper, ensuring transparency and control over the buying process. Additionally, the virtual warehouse will feature a notification system for new stock arrivals and expiration dates of products and medical diets, as well as statistical access for better establishment control. Consumers will have the option to choose pre-packaging and courier services.

Implementation in stages:

According to Inalvis Smith Luben, the Vice Minister of Mincin, the project will be deployed in stages to gauge its effectiveness and gradually adapt to the needs of consumers and suppliers. The virtual warehouse and digital supply notebook will not be implemented simultaneously at all warehouses, as the Ministry plans to conduct pilot tests and gather feedback from consumers before carrying out a full-scale deployment.

Isle of Youth as a model:

The Commerce Company of the Pinero territory in Cuba has already implemented advanced payment services through digital platforms. The company has proposed deploying a digital warehouse and virtual supply notebook in the region, catering to the 63 wineries. The El Cauto winery, in particular, has made progress in developing an online reservation system and exploring options for the purchase of regulated and released products, with courier services and prepackaging. The ultimate aim is to offer an online sales system with a virtual warehouse.

Challenges and future prospects:

The implementation of a virtual warehouse and digital supply notebook requires meticulous planning and consideration of security parameters. The systems need to be integrated with other platforms, such as EnZona and Transfermóvil, to ensure seamless payment transactions. Additionally, the project requires close cooperation with consumers and suppliers to facilitate a smooth transition to these digital platforms. Although the completion date is yet to be determined, the progress made so far showcases a strong commitment to improving the consumer experience in Cuba.

Conclusion:

The Ministry of Domestic Trade in Cuba is determined to drive the digital transformation of its consumer market with the introduction of a virtual warehouse and digital supply notebook. By leveraging modern technology, these initiatives aim to enhance transparency, improve the purchasing process, and boost e-commerce in the country. Consumers can look forward to the convenience of online shopping, while storekeepers will have better control over inventory and distribution. As the project advances, Cuba moves closer to a digitally integrated marketplace that aligns with global trends.

