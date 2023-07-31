The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development recently held an enterprise symposium to discuss new policies and measures aimed at improving the real estate market in China. The Ministry announced plans to reduce the down payment ratio and loan interest rate for first-time homebuyers, provide tax reduction and exemption for improved housing replacement, and introduce a concept called “recognize the house but not the loan.”

“Recognize the house but not the loan” refers to a policy where commercial banks will determine the loan ratio based on the number of houses owned by the potential buyer and whether they have a housing loan record. This policy was initially implemented during a period of overheated real estate market and had a cooling effect. However, it also raised the down payment threshold for house changers, making it more difficult for them to switch houses.

The implementation of “recognize the house but not the loan” for personal loans is expected to promote the housing needs of those looking to upgrade their homes and improve the confidence of the current market. This move comes as the real estate market in China has entered a new stage of steady development, with a decrease in real estate development investment and commercial housing sales area.

Wang Ruimin, an associate researcher at the Institute of Market Economy, Development Research Center of the State Council, believes that most cities have reached a time of optimization and adjustment in terms of real estate market development. Therefore, it is crucial to meet improvement needs at a reasonable price to stabilize the market.

In addition to the enterprise symposium, many cities across the country have introduced regulatory policies to stabilize the real estate market. These policies involve optimizing purchase and sale restrictions, relaxing restrictions on purchases for specific groups, and adjusting the first-home loan interest rates. Over 40 cities have lowered the lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate to below 4%, with key cities dropping to an average of 3.9%. Furthermore, more than 50 cities have implemented home purchase subsidy policies to support housing consumption.

Huang Yu, the executive vice president of the Middle Finger Research Institute, believes that the policies introduced this year are more precise and tailored to the specific characteristics of different cities. This continuous system optimization aims to facilitate a smooth market transition.

Overall, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development’s enterprise symposium and the introduction of new policies demonstrate the government’s commitment to improving the real estate market in China and promoting healthy and stable development.

