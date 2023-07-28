Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development to Loosen Policy on Recognizing Housing and Subscribing for Loans in First-Tier Cities

Title: Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development to Loosen Housing Policy in First-Tier Cities

In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development revealed its plans to loosen the policy of “recognizing housing and subscribing for loans” in first-tier cities. The move is expected to bring major adjustments to the real estate industry.

Ni Hong, the Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, emphasized the need to stabilize and recover the real estate market and support rigid and improved housing demand. To achieve this, the ministry plans to implement measures such as reducing down payment ratios and loan interest rates for first-time homebuyers. The policy will also include tax reduction and exemption for redemption, as well as allowing personal housing loans to “recognize the house without subscribing to the loan.”

Experts believe that the slump in the property market is the main reason behind the ministry’s decision. Despite various measures, such as interest rate cuts, introduced to boost the market, the desired effects have been minimal.

Chen Xiao, a senior analyst at the Zhuge Data Research Center, noted that this public statement by the central government regarding policy loosening is the first of its kind, providing specific and feasible content. It is seen as a response to the recent meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee.

However, Li Yujia, chief researcher of the Housing Policy Research Center at the Guangdong Provincial Urban Planning Institute, pointed out that even though the statement was made by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the actual implementation of the policy would still require the involvement of the financial management department and regional authorities.

The policy directions proposed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development include reducing the down payment ratio for first-time homebuyers, tax reduction and exemption for improved housing, and adjusting the housing and loan policy. The most attention-grabbing aspect is the possibility of “recognizing a house without subscribing to a loan.”

Currently, the policy of “recognizing housing and subscribing for loans” has been optimized in more than 20 cities, including Zhengzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Wuxi, Tianjin, Foshan, and Dongguan. The strictest restrictions on housing recognition and subscribing to loans are mainly observed in core cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, and Xi’an.

Experts believe that the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development’s statement regarding personal housing loans has the greatest impact on first-tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai. The policy change would significantly reduce the down payment and interest rate costs of improved housing demand.

It is expected that first-tier cities may start piloting this policy in specific areas, such as Fangshan in Beijing and Lingang in Shanghai. The full implementation of the policy is expected to begin gradually in early August.

In addition to the policy of recognizing houses without subscribing for loans, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development has also mentioned other measures to stimulate the housing market, including lower down payments, reduced mortgage interest rates, and tax reductions for housing exchanges.

Chen Wenjing, director of market research at the Middle Finger Research Institute, stated that lowering interest rates, down payments, and taxes would improve market expectations and release demand. It is expected that these measures will be gradually implemented starting in early August.

Furthermore, the ministry emphasized the need to further implement tax and fee reductions for improved housing replacements. This is expected to increase policy support for housing replacement demand.

Overall, the decision by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development to loosen housing policies in first-tier cities is set to have a significant impact on the real estate market, particularly in terms of improved housing demand. The adjustments in down payment ratios, mortgage interest rates, and tax reductions are aimed at stabilizing the market and encouraging more people to enter the housing market.

