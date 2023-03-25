China Powder News On March 23, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held a symposium for key industry associations to analyze and judge the industrial economic operation situation in the first quarter, listen to opinions and suggestions, and study policy measures to stabilize growth in key industries.

Since the beginning of this year, the economic cycle has accelerated and smooth, and the resumption of work and production has been vigorously promoted. The market is expected to improve positively, and the industrial economy is gradually picking up. Various indicators show that the recovery has further accelerated since March. At the same time, we must also see that there are many uncertainties at present, the industrial economy is still in the recovery period as a whole, the problem of insufficient demand is prominent, and the production and operation of enterprises still face many difficulties. It still takes hard work to consolidate the stabilization and recovery.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the advantages and implement policies according to the industry, guide enterprises to increase investment in equipment renewal and transformation, actively build a production and sales docking platform, focus on stabilizing bulk consumption such as automobiles and consumer electronics, and strive to expand consumption of home appliances, home furnishing, and green building materials. It is necessary to promote the optimization and upgrading of the industrial system, accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, consolidate the leading position in advantageous industries such as new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, mobile communications, and electric power equipment, cultivate and expand emerging industries such as new energy and new materials, and plan future industries forward-looking. It is necessary to pay close attention to the difficult problems faced by enterprises, especially small, medium and micro enterprises and private enterprises, unblock the communication channels between government and enterprises, protect the rights and interests of enterprises in accordance with the law, and use real measures to stabilize market expectations and boost enterprise confidence.

(Edited by China Powder Network / Chang’an)

Note: The picture is for non-commercial use, if there is any infringement, please inform and delete it!