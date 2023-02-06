Securities Times News, the relevant person in charge of the First Division of Equipment Industry of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology answered the reporter’s question on the “Notice on Organizing and Launching the Pilot Work of the Pilot Area of ​​Comprehensive Electrification of Public Vehicles”: We expect that the production and sales of new energy vehicles will continue to grow rapidly this year. . In the next step, we will focus on five aspects of work:

One is to optimize policy supply.Establish a coordination mechanism for the development of the new energy automobile industry, and coordinate and promote the overall work of industrial development. Strengthen the systematic research on major issues in the new stage, and timely research and put forward policy measures and suggestions. Complete the revision of the credit management method as soon as possible, and guide the release of the industrial green and low-carbon development roadmap.

The second is to ensure stable operation.Improve the early warning mechanism for automobile production risks to ensure the smooth flow of the industrial chain and supply chain. Strengthen international resource development and cooperation, promote the acceleration of domestic mining progress, actively carry out exchanges and cooperation between the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain such as complete vehicles, parts, basic components, and key materials, and crack down on unfair competition such as speculation and selling. At the same time, we will do a good job in ensuring the supply and stabilizing the price of key raw materials.

The third is to support innovation and breakthroughs.Give full play to the role of leading enterprises and national manufacturing innovation centers, promote the integration and innovation of large and medium-sized enterprises, accelerate the technological breakthroughs and industrialization of new system batteries, automotive-grade chips, and automotive operating systems, promote the integrated development of “vehicle-road-cloud”, and promote New energy vehicles are integrated with energy, transportation, information and communication and other fields.

The fourth is to optimize the development environment.Promote the release of the “Regulations on the Administration of Road Motor Vehicle Production Licensing”, and carry out pilot projects for the access of intelligent connected vehicles. Strict production access management to curb blind investment and redundant construction. Cooperate to promote the construction of charging and swapping infrastructure, and strive to solve the problem of “difficult charging” in communities and expressways. Accelerate the formulation of the “Administrative Measures for the Recycling of Power Batteries” and improve the construction of the recycling system.

The fifth is to deepen opening up and development.Continue to implement the opening-up measures for the auto industry, increase service support for auto companies in overseas investment and financing, consumer credit, and overseas investment insurance, promote the construction of a public service platform for overseas development, give full play to the role of multilateral and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and strengthen the trade, investment, and standard formulation of various countries. communication in other fields.