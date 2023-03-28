Securities Times Net News, according to Gongxin Weibao, on March 28, the third conference on the integration of industrialization and industrialization and digital transformation was held in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. Wang Jiangping, a member of the party group and deputy minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, attended the conference and delivered a speech.

Wang Jiangping said that it is necessary to continue to do a good job in the big article of the deep integration of the two industries, implement the guiding opinions on deepening the integration and development of the new generation of information technology and manufacturing, and promote the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” informatization and industrialization. . Focus on basic innovation, guide and support private enterprises and platform enterprises to participate in major national scientific and technological innovations, promote the research and development and application of core technology products, and build a world-class digital industrial cluster. Highlight key advantages, carry out in-depth digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, improve the industrial Internet platform system, accelerate the promotion of the digital transformation guide for small and medium-sized enterprises, and guide traditional industries to accelerate digital transformation. Strengthen multi-party cooperation, strengthen innovation and collaboration among manufacturing companies, universities, scientific research institutes, service providers, financial institutions, etc., build a new ecology of multi-party win-win and cross-border integration, and promote informatization and industrialization in a wider range and deeper To achieve integrated development at a higher level.