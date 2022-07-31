Home Business Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: In the first half of the year, the added value of my country’s designated electronic information manufacturing industry increased by 10.2% year-on-year _ Securities Times Network
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: In the first half of the year, the added value of my country’s designated electronic information manufacturing industry increased by 10.2% year-on-year

2022-07-31 12:21

Source: Securities Times Network

According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in June, the added value of electronic information manufacturing industries above designated size increased by 11% year-on-year, 3.7 percentage points higher than that in May. In the first half of the year, the added value of electronic information manufacturing industries above designated size increased by 10.2% year-on-year, and the growth rate exceeded that of industrial and high-tech manufacturing by 6.8 percentage points and 0.6 percentage points respectively. In the first half of the year, among the main products, the output of mobile phones was 744 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 2.7%, of which the output of smart phones was 576 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 1.8%; the output of microcomputer equipment was 212 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 5%; the output of integrated circuits was 166.1 billion units , down 6.3% year-on-year. In the first half of the year, the electronic information manufacturing industry above designated size achieved an operating income of 7,019.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.7%, and an increase of 0.3 percentage points from January to May; the operating cost was 6,110 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.7%; the total profit was 323.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.7%. Down 6.6%, operating income margin was 4.6%.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

