Every AI Express, in the first half of the year, the Internet business revenue maintained positive growth, the decline in total profit further narrowed, and the growth rate of R&D expenses was stable and moderate. Internet business revenue maintained positive growth. In the first half of the year, my country’s Internet and related service companies above designated size (hereinafter referred to as Internet companies) completed Internet business revenue of 717 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.1%. The decline in total profit narrowed further. In the first half of the year, the operating costs of Internet enterprises above designated size in my country increased by 5.4% year-on-year, and the growth rate dropped by 0.3 percentage points from January to May. The total profit achieved was 64.54 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 6.2%, and the decline was 8.6 percentage points lower than that from January to May. The growth rate of R&D expenditure has been steady with some declines. In the first half of the year, my country’s Internet companies above designated size invested a total of 38.87 billion yuan in research and development, a year-on-year increase of 6.4%, and the growth rate dropped by 2.7 percentage points from January to May. The total number of mobile applications (APPs) remained stable. As of the end of June, the number of APPs monitored in my country’s domestic market was 2.32 million, the same as the number of the previous month. The number of mobile application developers reached 1.022 million, with a net increase of 50,000 in June; the cumulative downloads of third-party app stores on the shelves reached 2,204.9 billion, with a net increase of 50.6 billion in June. (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website)



