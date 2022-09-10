News on September 10, yesterday, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held the sixth press conference on the theme of “Industry and Informatization Development in the New Era”, with the theme of “Accelerating the digital, networked and intelligent development of the manufacturing industry”.

Wang Jianwei, deputy director of the Information Technology Development Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that in the past ten years, the digital, networked and intelligent development of my country’s manufacturing industry has accelerated, and the overall situation has continued to improve.

First, the foundation of digital transformation has been continuously consolidated. Big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, blockchain and other new-generation information technology innovation capabilities have been greatly improved, 5G mobile communication technology, equipment and application innovation are leading the world, and the scale of software and information technology services continues to grow. A series of landmark achievements have been made in the fields of integrated circuits and software. The network supply capacity has been significantly enhanced. The world‘s largest optical fiber and mobile broadband network has been built. The optical fiber transformation has been fully completed. The five top-level nodes for industrial Internet identification analysis are running stably, and the second-level nodes cover 29 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities).

The second is the rapid development of the Industrial Internet. The innovation and development strategy of the Industrial Internet has been solidly advanced, and the construction of networks, platforms, and security systems has been continuously improved. Low-latency, high-reliability, and wide-coverage network facilities have been initially built, the identification analysis system centered on the country’s top nodes has been developed on a large scale, the platform-supported integration application innovation is active, and the national, provincial, and enterprise three-level collaborative linkage technology monitoring services The system is basically formed. At present, more than 150 industrial Internet platforms with certain regional and industry influence have been established, more than 79 million sets of industrial equipment connections have been established, and more than 1.6 million industrial enterprises have been served.

The third is the promotion of intelligent manufacturing systems. The intelligent manufacturing project has been implemented in depth, and the development pattern of regional synergy and industry linkage has basically been formed. More than 260 support policies have been issued in various regions, and various regional promotion models have been actively explored. Key industries such as automobiles, petrochemicals, home appliances, and medicine have developed in an all-round way. The scale of the intelligent manufacturing equipment industry is nearly 3 trillion yuan, and the market satisfaction rate exceeds 50%. Through intelligent transformation, the production efficiency of intelligent manufacturing demonstration factories has been increased by an average of 32%, the comprehensive utilization rate of resources has been increased by an average of 22%, the product development cycle has been shortened by an average of 28%, the operating cost has been reduced by an average of 19%, and the product defect rate has been reduced by an average of 24%.

Fourth, the innovation capability continued to improve. The endogenous innovation capability of the manufacturing industry has been continuously enhanced, and changes in production methods, enterprise forms, business models and employment methods have accelerated. New technologies such as 5G, AR/VR, and artificial intelligence have been integrated with the manufacturing industry. New products, new models, and new business forms such as collaborative R&D design, digital factories, smart mines, and shared manufacturing are booming. The continuous expansion of new business forms such as the gig economy and the platform economy has accelerated the extension of the manufacturing industry to the high end of the value chain, and the market competitiveness has continued to increase.

The fifth is to accelerate the construction of transformation ecology. It has successively supported the establishment of industrial Internet demonstration zones in the Yangtze River Delta, Shandong, Guangdong, Chengdu and Chongqing, and systematically promoted the construction of industrial Internet infrastructure, integrated applications and ecological cultivation. The construction of a technological innovation ecosystem with enterprises as the main body and market as the orientation has achieved initial results, effectively helping the upstream, middle and downstream of the industrial chain, as well as large and medium-sized enterprises to integrate and innovate. The construction of an industry-university-research cooperation ecosystem has been accelerated, a number of transformational leading companies have emerged, and the coordinated development of the industrial chain, innovation chain, talent chain, and value chain has initially been established.