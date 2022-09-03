On September 2, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held a press conference. The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that the prices of steel, copper, aluminum, cement and other products have fluctuated and declined recently, and the next step will continue to ensure supply and price stability. Establish a linkage monitoring mechanism for key raw material prices to guide the price stabilization of key products such as lithium carbonate and rare earth.

Establish a supply and demand early warning mechanism

Feng Meng, deputy director of the Raw Materials Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that key industries should be promoted to stabilize production and supply. my country has established a “daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and yearly” operation monitoring system for the raw material industry and a “red, yellow, and blue” early warning mechanism for the supply and demand of 19 bulk raw materials, and constructed a dispatch and service system for 268 raw material “whitelist” enterprises, and identified 23 Focus on contacting enterprises, strengthen risk research and judgment and product supply and demand early warning.

Since the beginning of this year, the prices of raw materials have gradually returned to a reasonable range. Chen Kelong, director of the Raw Materials Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that the next step will be to promote the high-end, green, rational, digital, and secure development of the raw material industry, so as to provide high-quality raw material support for the construction of a manufacturing power and a network power.

It is worth noting that industries such as steel and cement have entered the traditional peak season of “Golden Nine Silver Ten”. From the perspective of the steel industry, with the decline in costs, the profits of the steel industry will rebound to a certain extent. Some steel mills have increased production under the condition of higher profits per ton of steel.

Carry out energy-saving and low-carbon actions

Zhang Haideng, deputy director of the Raw Materials Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, pointed out that in the next step, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will focus on implementing the petrochemical chemical industry, steel, non-ferrous metals, and building materials carbon peaking plans, focusing on eliminating outdated production capacity, carrying out energy-saving and low-carbon actions, and promoting ultra-low emission transformation and cleaning. Efforts should be made in production, improving the comprehensive utilization level of resources, etc., supporting green and low-carbon technology research and supporting the construction of industry public service platforms, promoting advanced technology demonstration pilots, and accelerating the improvement of the green development level of the raw material industry, so as to achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality as scheduled. Target tasks and contributions to the industry.

According to the estimates of relevant institutions, the carbon emissions of the raw material industry account for more than 2/3 of the total industrial emissions above designated size, accounting for more than half of the total emissions of the whole society, and it is the main battlefield for energy conservation and carbon reduction. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology attaches great importance to green and low-carbon development, formulates action routes scientifically, and focuses on promoting the “dual carbon” work in an orderly manner on the basis of ensuring high-quality and effective supply. The main work includes compiling carbon peaking plans for key industries, improving the policy and standard system, increasing the promotion of low-carbon technologies, and implementing green and low-carbon technological transformation actions.

Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology jointly released the implementation plan for industrial carbon peaking, and made an overall deployment for the raw material industry. At the same time, it took the lead in formulating the carbon peaking plan for the non-ferrous metal and building materials industries, which is planned to be released and implemented in the near future.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology pointed out that it will promote the establishment of a carbon peaking standard system in key areas. Formulate a catalog of high-carbon products and high-energy-consuming industries, and study and carry out hierarchical and classified management. At the same time, organize the selection of “Top 20 Low-Carbon Technologies” in the raw material industry. Compile a low-carbon technology roadmap for the non-ferrous metal industry, publish a catalog of technologies and products to encourage promotion and application, and actively promote the promotion and application of new processes and technologies such as hydrogen metallurgy and non-blast furnace ironmaking. Focusing on “finding gaps in benchmarking and improving technological innovation”, clarify the standard path and promote the implementation of green and low-carbon technological transformation actions in key industries. Actively give full play to the advantages of carbon absorption and carbon fixation in the chemical industry and other industries, explore a new coupled development model of interconnection, symbiosis and win-win in various industries, and promote the cascade utilization of energy resources and the development of industrial recycling.

In addition, the relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other six departments will further strengthen the promotion of green building materials to the countryside.

Since the beginning of this year, six departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have launched green building materials to the countryside, and successively approved Zhejiang, Shandong, Tianjin, Sichuan, Fujian, Hunan, Guangdong, etc. as pilot areas, released the first batch of product lists and business directories, and established an information release platform and e-commerce platforms, 1,337 companies that have obtained green building materials certification and 2,876 products participated in the green building materials to the countryside activities. In the next step, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will guide the pilot areas to hold different forms of online and offline activities, encourage enterprises to innovate ways, benefit the people, and accelerate the promotion and application of green building materials.

Xing Tao, deputy director of the Raw Materials Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that a group of green construction solution suppliers will be created. Promote service-oriented manufacturing, focus on the difficulties of promotion and application, and the pain points of beautiful rural construction, form solutions for the whole industry chain, and strengthen typical demonstrations and characteristic demonstrations.

