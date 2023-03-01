Securities Times News, according to CCTV news, today (March 1) afternoon, the State Council Information Office held a series of press conferences on the theme of “Authoritative Departments Talking about the Beginning”. It was introduced at the meeting: The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, implement new development concepts, build a new development pattern, promote high-quality development, coordinate development and safety, and solidly promote new industrialization. Accelerate the construction of a strong manufacturing country and a strong network country, and constantly consolidate the material and technological foundation for building a powerful socialist country in an all-round way. Focus on six areas of work:

One is to promote the steady growth of the industrial economy. Conscientiously implement a package of policy measures and give play to the leading role of key industries and key regions.

The second is to promote the upgrading and development of the industrial system. Accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, consolidate the leading position of advantageous industries, cultivate and expand emerging industries, and plan future industries in a forward-looking manner.

The third is to improve the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain. Efforts will be made to make up for shortcomings, forge long boards, and strengthen foundations, improve the independent controllability of supply chains in key industrial chains, and promote the development of the entire industrial chain.

The fourth is to improve the industrial technology innovation system. Strengthen key core technology research, fully stimulate the innovation vitality of enterprises, and promote the deep integration of innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain and talent chain.

The fifth is to promote high-end, intelligent and green development. Strengthen quality brand building, implement intelligent manufacturing projects in depth, accelerate the construction and application of new information infrastructure, and actively and steadily promote industrial green and low-carbon development.

The sixth is to comprehensively enhance the competitiveness of enterprises. Support leading enterprises to become stronger and bigger, cultivate more specialized, special and new small and medium-sized enterprises, and build a good ecology for the integrated development of large and medium-sized enterprises.