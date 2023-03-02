Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, introduced at the press conference on the series of “Authoritative Department Talks Opening” held by the State Council Information Office on March 1 that he will focus on six aspects of work, solidly promote new industrialization, and accelerate the construction of a manufacturing powerhouse and Internet powerhouse.

Jin Zhuanglong said that in terms of accelerating the construction of a modern industrial system, it is necessary to make a forward-looking layout of the future industry. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will study and formulate an action plan for future industrial development, accelerate the deployment of frontier fields such as humanoid robots, metaverse, and quantum technology, and comprehensively promote the research and development of 6G technology.

Promote the steady growth of the industrial economy

Jin Zhuanglong introduced that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will focus on six aspects of work around “new industrialization”. The first aspect of work is to promote the steady growth of the industrial economy. Jin Zhuanglong said that he will conscientiously implement a package of policies and follow-up measures to stabilize the economy, focusing on stabilizing key industries that account for a large proportion of GDP; at the same time, give full play to the role of key regions and the ballast role of industry in stabilizing the macroeconomic market. According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in 2022, my country’s industrial added value will exceed the 40 trillion yuan mark, accounting for 33.2% of GDP. Industry has played the role of ballast stone in the macroeconomic market. Among them, the added value of the manufacturing industry accounts for 27.7% of GDP, and the scale of the manufacturing industry has ranked first in the world for 13 consecutive years.

The second aspect of work is to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system. In addition to transforming and upgrading traditional industries and consolidating and extending advantageous industries, Jin Zhuanglong proposed to cultivate and expand emerging industries and plan future industries forward-looking.

He pointed out that emerging industries are new pillars and new tracks leading future development. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will focus on key areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, bio-manufacturing, industrial Internet, intelligent connected vehicles, green and low-carbon, and continue to enrich and expand new application scenarios. Expand the construction layout of the National Manufacturing Innovation Center in emerging industries. Implement the “robot +” application action to promote the large-scale and intensive development of the Internet of Things industry.

The future industry is an important starting point to seize the opportunity of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation and realize leading development. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will study and formulate an action plan for future industrial development, accelerate the deployment of frontier fields such as humanoid robots, metaverse, and quantum technology, and comprehensively promote the research and development of 6G technology. It also encourages local governments to try first and speed up the layout of future industries.

The third aspect of work is to improve the resilience and security level of the industrial and supply chains. Jin Zhuanglong said that it is necessary to focus on making up for short boards, forging long boards, strengthening the foundation, and improving the independent controllability of supply chains in key industrial chains. The fourth aspect of work needs to improve the industrial science and technology innovation system, strengthen the research of key core technologies, fully stimulate the innovation vitality of enterprises, and promote the deep integration of the innovation chain, industrial chain, capital chain, and talent chain. The fifth aspect of work aims to promote the development of high-end, intelligent, and green industries, implement intelligent manufacturing projects in depth, and accelerate the construction and application of new information infrastructure. The sixth aspect of work is to comprehensively enhance the competitiveness of enterprises and build a good ecology for the integrated development of large and medium-sized enterprises.

Regarding the work of small and medium-sized enterprises, Jin Zhuanglong revealed that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will implement a gradient cultivation project for high-quality enterprises, and strive to have more than 80,000 specialized and new small and medium-sized enterprises nationwide this year. At present, the country has cultivated more than 70,000 specialized and new small and medium-sized enterprises, including 8,997 specialized, special and new “little giant” enterprises.

In addition, Jin Zhuanglong said that he will guide financial institutions to continue to increase financing support for small, medium and micro enterprises. Give full play to the role of the capital market and support the accelerated listing of specialized, specialized and new enterprises. In the capital market, among the newly listed companies in 2022, specialized small and medium-sized enterprises accounted for 59%, and more than 1,300 specialized and special new small and medium-sized enterprises have been listed on the A-share market, accounting for 27% of the total number of A-share listed companies. %.

“Indomitable” to make the manufacturing industry stronger and better

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it was proposed to implement industrial foundation reconstruction projects and major technical equipment research projects. Jin Zhuanglong said that major technical equipment is to “top the sky”, and the reconstruction of the industrial foundation is to “stand on the ground”. In order to strengthen and optimize the manufacturing industry, it is necessary to be “up to the sky” and “stand on the ground”.

Tian Yulong, chief engineer and spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that the industrial foundation is the foundation of the development of the manufacturing industry, and major technical equipment is strongly driven, which is the direction of upgrading of the manufacturing industry. Comprehensive strength and level of industrial development.

Tian Yulong said that in promoting the industrial foundation reengineering project, the first is to focus on the upgrading of the industrial foundation and develop a number of core basic components, basic components, basic materials, key basic software and advanced basic technology. Through methods such as “revealing the list and taking command”, we will overcome a number of key common technologies, break through a number of basic products, and effectively support the continuous innovation and upgrading of the industrial system. The second is to create a number of industrial basic common technology centers. Relying on leading enterprises and transformed scientific research institutes, we will provide long-term and stable support for the development of common technology research, product innovation, and promotion and application. The third is to give full play to the leading role of industrial policy. Give full play to the role of the National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund and the Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Development Fund, drive the investment of market social capital and social funds, support the reconstruction of the industrial base more effectively, and focus on cultivating a group of specialized and new enterprises.

“In terms of promoting major technical equipment research projects, we mainly focus on realizing the high-end, intelligent and green development of major technical equipment. It should be said that our country’s major technical equipment has formed a complete system through decades of construction and development , has strong industrial competitiveness.” Tian Yulong said that around the needs of major national strategic products, we must accelerate the systematization, high-end, intelligent and green development of major technical equipment, especially in large aircraft, aero engines, and gas turbines. , Power energy equipment, ship and marine engineering equipment, industrial machine tools, high-end medical equipment and modern agricultural machinery equipment and other fields, and strive to break through a batch of innovative and iconic equipment.

