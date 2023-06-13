Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Strengthen the top-level design of the open source system and build a higher level of open source infrastructure

On June 11, the 2023 Open Atom Global Open Source Summit was held in Beijing. Zhang Yunming, member of the party group and vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, attended and delivered a speech.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the overall strength, quality and efficiency, innovation and competitiveness of my country’s software industry have been significantly improved, and the industrial scale has broken through the 10 trillion mark, making positive contributions to ensuring the stable and healthy development of the economy and society. A large-scale, comprehensive, and highly competitive industrial system provides soil, energy, and conditions for open source development. my country has become the second largest country in the world in terms of the number of open source participants and the fastest growing country. A number of excellent open source projects have been implemented and applied, injecting vitality into technological innovation and economic and social development.

Zhang Yunming emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, accelerate the construction of an open source system, release the potential of open source development, and promote high-quality development.Improve the systematic layout.Adhere to the national “one game of chess”, face the world‘s cutting-edge science and technology, face the main economic battlefield, face the country’s major needs, and face the people’s life and health, strengthen the top-level design of the open source system, build a higher level of open source infrastructure, cultivate more dynamic open source projects, and create A better policy environment.Create a demonstration benchmark for open source applications。Give full play to the advantages of a large-scale market and a complete industrial system, support high-quality open source communities at home and abroad to accelerate incubation and application promotion, help improve key software source innovation and supply capabilities, and allow more star open source projects and open source companies to take root and blossom.Deepen the concept of open source culture.Encourage interdisciplinarity and mutual learning among industries, make full use of platforms such as the Open Atom “School Source Tour” and open source competitions, gather forces from all parties in industry, academia and research, and jointly explore the theoretical system and practical path of open source in the new era, so as to enhance the cohesion of open source culture , appeal and vitality.Take advantage of open cooperation.Vigorously develop industrial collaboration methods represented by open source, continuously improve the attractiveness of “bringing in” and the competitiveness of “going out”, promote the efficient flow and optimized allocation of production factors, and make development results better and more beneficial to the people.

The summit was co-hosted by the Open Atom Open Source Foundation, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, and the Management Committee of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, with the theme of “Open Source Empowers an Inclusive Future”. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, relevant departments and bureaus of the China Association for Science and Technology, as well as comrades in charge of relevant departments in Beijing, experts and scholars from scientific research institutes, colleges and universities, and leaders of domestic and foreign key open source enterprises and social organizations attended the summit.