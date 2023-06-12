Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Strengthen the top-level design of the open source system and build a higher level of open source infrastructure

Securities Times News, according to Gongxin Weibao public account, on June 11, the 2023 Open Atom Global Open Source Summit was held in Beijing. Zhang Yunming, member of the party group and vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, attended and delivered a speech. Zhang Yunming emphasized that we must adhere to the national “one game of chess”, face the world‘s cutting-edge science and technology, face the main economic battlefield, face the country’s major needs, and face the people’s life and health, strengthen the top-level design of the open source system, build a higher level of open source infrastructure, and cultivate a more dynamic open source projects to create a better policy environment. Create a demonstration benchmark for open source applications. Give full play to the advantages of a large-scale market and a complete industrial system, support high-quality open source communities at home and abroad to accelerate incubation and application promotion, help improve key software source innovation and supply capabilities, and allow more star open source projects and open source companies to take root and blossom. Deepen the concept of open source culture. Encourage interdisciplinarity and mutual learning among industries, make full use of platforms such as the Open Atom “School Source Tour” and open source competitions, gather forces from all parties in industry, academia and research, and jointly explore the theoretical system and practical path of open source in the new era, so as to enhance the cohesion of open source culture , appeal and vitality. Take advantage of open cooperation. Vigorously develop industrial collaboration methods represented by open source, continuously improve the attractiveness of “bringing in” and the competitiveness of “going out”, promote the efficient flow and optimized allocation of production factors, and make development results better and more beneficial to the people.