Today (March 1) afternoon, the State Council Information Office held a series of themed press conferences on “Comments from Authoritative Departments”. At the meeting, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong said that manufacturing is the foundation of the real economy, the lifeblood of the national economy, and an important area for building a modern industrial system. my country has formed a manufacturing system with a large scale, complete system and strong competitiveness. We will stick to the real economy, especially the manufacturing industry, consolidate the advantages of a complete industrial system, keep the proportion of manufacturing industry basically stable, and speed up the construction of a modern industrial system by forging long boards, making up for weak boards, and strengthening the foundation. Focus on the following four aspects.

One is to transform and upgrade traditional industries. Traditional industries are the foundation of the modern industrial system, accounting for more than 80% of the manufacturing industry. We will vigorously promote technological transformation and equipment renewal of enterprises, promote advanced and applicable technologies, and promote process modernization and high-end products. Implement the action of “increasing variety, improving quality, and creating brand” in the manufacturing industry to improve product quality and brand benefits. Deeply implement intelligent manufacturing projects, accelerate the development of service-oriented manufacturing, and vigorously develop producer services. Implement the implementation plan for carbon peaking in the industrial field, fully promote green manufacturing, and improve the level of green and low-carbon development. Encourage the adoption of market-oriented and rule-of-law methods, promote the acceleration of mergers and reorganizations in key industries, and increase the degree of industrial concentration.

The second is to consolidate and extend advantageous industries. my country’s high-speed rail, ships, electric power equipment, construction machinery, and communication equipment have formed distinctive advantages. The output of a number of important products such as personal computers, mobile phones, household appliances, and solar panels accounts for more than half of the world. We will coordinate resources and vigorously implement two projects, one of which is the industrial infrastructure reconstruction project, which is also relatively difficult and will take a long time to complete. The second is to implement major technological and equipment research projects, consolidate and enhance the advantages of the entire industrial chain, and create a batch of business cards made in China. Give full play to the main role of enterprises, support leading enterprises to become stronger and better, and cultivate a number of world-class enterprises. In addition, implement a special action for the development of advanced manufacturing clusters, focusing on key areas such as construction machinery, rail transit, optoelectronic information, energy and power equipment, textiles and clothing, and build a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster.

The third is to cultivate and expand emerging industries. Emerging industries are new pillars and new tracks leading future development. We will focus on key areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, bio-manufacturing, industrial Internet, intelligent connected vehicles, green and low-carbon, and continue to enrich and expand new application scenarios. Expand the construction layout of the National Manufacturing Innovation Center in emerging industries. Implement the “robot +” application action to promote the large-scale and intensive development of the Internet of Things industry.

The fourth is to look forward to the layout of future industries. The future industry is an important starting point to seize the opportunity of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation and realize leading development. We will study and formulate an action plan for future industrial development, accelerate the deployment of frontier fields such as humanoid robots, metaverse, and quantum technology, and comprehensively promote the research and development of 6G technology. We also encourage local governments to try first and speed up the layout of future industries.

Jin Zhuanglong said that the construction of a modern industrial system must not only be based on the domestic cycle, but also promote the domestic and international dual cycles. We will strengthen international cooperation, further deepen reform and opening up, create a good development environment, and provide services and guarantees for Chinese and foreign companies to develop advanced manufacturing industries. .