Home Business Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: will study and formulate future industrial development action plans to comprehensively promote 6G technology research and development
Business

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: will study and formulate future industrial development action plans to comprehensively promote 6G technology research and development

by admin

Today (March 1) afternoon, the State Council Information Office held a series of themed press conferences on “Comments from Authoritative Departments”. At the meeting, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong said that manufacturing is the foundation of the real economy, the lifeblood of the national economy, and an important area for building a modern industrial system. my country has formed a manufacturing system with a large scale, complete system and strong competitiveness. We will stick to the real economy, especially the manufacturing industry, consolidate the advantages of a complete industrial system, keep the proportion of manufacturing industry basically stable, and speed up the construction of a modern industrial system by forging long boards, making up for weak boards, and strengthening the foundation. Focus on the following four aspects.

One is to transform and upgrade traditional industries. Traditional industries are the foundation of the modern industrial system, accounting for more than 80% of the manufacturing industry. We will vigorously promote technological transformation and equipment renewal of enterprises, promote advanced and applicable technologies, and promote process modernization and high-end products. Implement the action of “increasing variety, improving quality, and creating brand” in the manufacturing industry to improve product quality and brand benefits. Deeply implement intelligent manufacturing projects, accelerate the development of service-oriented manufacturing, and vigorously develop producer services. Implement the implementation plan for carbon peaking in the industrial field, fully promote green manufacturing, and improve the level of green and low-carbon development. Encourage the adoption of market-oriented and rule-of-law methods, promote the acceleration of mergers and reorganizations in key industries, and increase the degree of industrial concentration.

See also  A must for 6G upgrade!Huawei's overseas promotion of 5.5G network speed soars: downlink 10Gbps, uplink 1Gbps--Fast Technology--Technology changes the future

The second is to consolidate and extend advantageous industries. my country’s high-speed rail, ships, electric power equipment, construction machinery, and communication equipment have formed distinctive advantages. The output of a number of important products such as personal computers, mobile phones, household appliances, and solar panels accounts for more than half of the world. We will coordinate resources and vigorously implement two projects, one of which is the industrial infrastructure reconstruction project, which is also relatively difficult and will take a long time to complete. The second is to implement major technological and equipment research projects, consolidate and enhance the advantages of the entire industrial chain, and create a batch of business cards made in China. Give full play to the main role of enterprises, support leading enterprises to become stronger and better, and cultivate a number of world-class enterprises. In addition, implement a special action for the development of advanced manufacturing clusters, focusing on key areas such as construction machinery, rail transit, optoelectronic information, energy and power equipment, textiles and clothing, and build a world-class advanced manufacturing cluster.

The third is to cultivate and expand emerging industries. Emerging industries are new pillars and new tracks leading future development. We will focus on key areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, bio-manufacturing, industrial Internet, intelligent connected vehicles, green and low-carbon, and continue to enrich and expand new application scenarios. Expand the construction layout of the National Manufacturing Innovation Center in emerging industries. Implement the “robot +” application action to promote the large-scale and intensive development of the Internet of Things industry.

See also  Sentiment on EV stocks: Tesla is the favorite for detachment, among the Chinese Xpeng likes more than NIO

The fourth is to look forward to the layout of future industries. The future industry is an important starting point to seize the opportunity of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation and realize leading development. We will study and formulate an action plan for future industrial development, accelerate the deployment of frontier fields such as humanoid robots, metaverse, and quantum technology, and comprehensively promote the research and development of 6G technology. We also encourage local governments to try first and speed up the layout of future industries.

Jin Zhuanglong said that the construction of a modern industrial system must not only be based on the domestic cycle, but also promote the domestic and international dual cycles. We will strengthen international cooperation, further deepen reform and opening up, create a good development environment, and provide services and guarantees for Chinese and foreign companies to develop advanced manufacturing industries. .

You may also like

Because the European energy transition must be accelerated

China’s New Home Sales Pick Up After Long...

Banco Bpm-Mps, a “logical” marriage that fails: the...

March 3 is World WildLife Day, the world...

Apple and the GoerTek case: just made in...

Wall Street: futures up after February sell-off. S&P...

New Volkswagen ID.3: the restyling of the electric...

AIA, in the integrative job stability

Friuli VG grows with connections

Here’s how the Superbonus affected Italy’s GDP in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy