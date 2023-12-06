Home » Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Will vigorously develop key technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart factories, and new networks
Business

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Will vigorously develop key technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart factories, and new networks

by admin
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Will vigorously develop key technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart factories, and new networks

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China has announced plans to vigorously develop key technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart factories, and new networks. This announcement was made at the 2023 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference held in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on December 6.

Xin Guobin, member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, delivered a speech at the conference. Guobin emphasized the importance of promoting the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, with a focus on smart factory construction. He highlighted the need for system optimization and comprehensive improvement of the entire product life cycle, manufacturing process, and supply chain.

The Ministry also plans to strengthen supply support and vigorously develop key technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and new networks. This will involve promoting integrated innovation of equipment, software, and networks, in order to create more advanced and applicable intelligent manufacturing system solutions.

In addition to domestic efforts, the Ministry aims to deepen international cooperation. This includes strengthening partnerships for the new industrial revolution with countries such as the BRICS nations, Germany, France, and Japan. The goal is to improve cooperation mechanisms in technological innovation, mutual recognition of standards, and talent cultivation.

The Ministry’s announcement signifies a commitment to advancing China’s position in the global manufacturing industry through technological innovation and international collaboration. Stay tuned for further developments in this initiative.

See also  West Africa: A $15 billion transportation infrastructure project

You may also like

Confindustria, Marenghi leaves the presidential race

SU7 sedan – Chinese tech group brings first...

United Airlines Faces String of Flight Incidents: Fifth...

Boom in “rich in protein” products: +20% in...

€480,000 in shares: That’s why I’ll also be...

Resolution 51 of 02/20/2024 – No impediment to...

careful! Will the shock wave of US CPI...

These 45 statutory health insurance companies have increased...

Taco Bell Closes Dining Rooms in Oakland Due...

Leonardo expects to double its cash flows by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy