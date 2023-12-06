Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Will vigorously develop key technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart factories, and new networks

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China has announced plans to vigorously develop key technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart factories, and new networks. This announcement was made at the 2023 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference held in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province on December 6.

Xin Guobin, member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, delivered a speech at the conference. Guobin emphasized the importance of promoting the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, with a focus on smart factory construction. He highlighted the need for system optimization and comprehensive improvement of the entire product life cycle, manufacturing process, and supply chain.

The Ministry also plans to strengthen supply support and vigorously develop key technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and new networks. This will involve promoting integrated innovation of equipment, software, and networks, in order to create more advanced and applicable intelligent manufacturing system solutions.

In addition to domestic efforts, the Ministry aims to deepen international cooperation. This includes strengthening partnerships for the new industrial revolution with countries such as the BRICS nations, Germany, France, and Japan. The goal is to improve cooperation mechanisms in technological innovation, mutual recognition of standards, and talent cultivation.

The Ministry’s announcement signifies a commitment to advancing China’s position in the global manufacturing industry through technological innovation and international collaboration. Stay tuned for further developments in this initiative.

