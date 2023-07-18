Ministry of Labor Announces Job Fair in Montecristi with 894 Vacant Positions Available

Ministry of Labor Announces Job Fair in Montecristi

The Ministry of Labor has announced that a job fair will take place in Montecristi on Thursday, July 20. The event aims to fill 894 vacant positions available at various companies in the border area.

The job fair will be held at the Northern Regional Office of the Border Development Coordination Council, located at Avenida Mella number 25, at the corner of Presidente Henríquez near the Comedores Económicos. The fair will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labor explained that they are acting as intermediaries between the companies in need of filling vacancies and the Special Border Development Zone Coordination Council. Each company will be responsible for their own recruitment process.

A total of 894 vacant positions are being offered, including roles such as Quality Assurance Manager, Production Supervisor, Mechanical Discipline Inspector, Quality Assurance Technician, Refrigeration Technician, Planning Coordinator, and Maintenance Coordinator.

Requirements for the vacant positions can be found on the Ministry of Labor’s social media pages. The public entity also invites individuals to participate in the workshop “Techniques for Job Search,” which is currently being taught at the North Regional Office of the Border Development Coordination Center at 10:00 a.m.

This job fair provides a valuable opportunity for job seekers in the area to connect with potential employers and secure employment.

