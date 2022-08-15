Home Business Ministry of Science and Technology: Promote the development of highway unmanned logistics, high-level autonomous vehicles and other scenarios_ Securities Times Network
Business

Ministry of Science and Technology: Promote the development of highway unmanned logistics, high-level autonomous vehicles and other scenarios_ Securities Times Network

by admin
Ministry of Science and Technology: Promote the development of highway unmanned logistics, high-level autonomous vehicles and other scenarios_ Securities Times Network
</p> <p> Ministry of Science and <a data-ail="508121" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/technology/" >Technology</a>: Promote the development of highway unmanned logistics, high-level autonomous vehicles and other scenarios_ Securities Times Network<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Current Events

Ministry of Science and Technology: Promote the development of scenarios such as expressway unmanned logistics and high-level autonomous vehicles

2022-08-15 15:26

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wang Huancheng

Securities Times Network

Wang Huancheng

2022-08-15 15:26

Securities Times Network News, the Ministry of Science and Technology issued a notice on supporting the construction of a new generation of artificial intelligence demonstration application scenarios. One of the notices is automatic driving. In order to further expand the demand for automatic driving from specific roads to conventional roads, the fusion of on-board and road-side sensors will be used. High-accuracy environment perception and over-the-horizon information sharing, collaborative decision-making and control of vehicle-road-cloud integration, etc., carry out demonstration applications of autonomous driving scenarios under complex driving conditions such as intersections, roundabouts, and ramps, and promote unmanned logistics on expressways. , high-level autonomous vehicles, intelligent networked buses, autonomous valet parking and other scenarios.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4798831

    Ministry of Science and Technology: Promote the development of scenarios such as expressway unmanned logistics and high-level autonomous vehicles

    6880

    current events

    news

    1429

    Wang Huancheng

    2022-08-15

    See also  Telemarketing, the Guarantor fines Enel Energia for 26.5 million

    You may also like

    Guangdong’s prefabricated dishes support policies are frequently launched...

    Hundreds of millions of US dollars of projects...

    The new benchmark for performance mobile phones, OnePlus...

    Six departments issued a document to coordinate the...

    A number of banks delineate the focus of...

    China Automobile Association: Automobile production and sales in...

    Apple iOS 16 Beta 5 test experience report:...

    SIASUN Robotics: The Beijing World Robot Conference will...

    Promote clean and efficient utilization of coal to...

    Anchoring the development of Yangzhou throughout the year...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy