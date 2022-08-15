Securities Times Network News, the Ministry of Science and Technology issued a notice on supporting the construction of a new generation of artificial intelligence demonstration application scenarios. One of the notices is automatic driving. In order to further expand the demand for automatic driving from specific roads to conventional roads, the fusion of on-board and road-side sensors will be used. High-accuracy environment perception and over-the-horizon information sharing, collaborative decision-making and control of vehicle-road-cloud integration, etc., carry out demonstration applications of autonomous driving scenarios under complex driving conditions such as intersections, roundabouts, and ramps, and promote unmanned logistics on expressways. , high-level autonomous vehicles, intelligent networked buses, autonomous valet parking and other scenarios.