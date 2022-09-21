On September 21, the rare earth permanent magnet sector rose in the afternoon. As of press time, Minmetals Rare Earth, Huahong Technology closed the daily limit and closed the board, Northern Rare Earth, CNMC, Galaxy Magnet, Rising Nonferrous, etc. followed up.

On the news, on September 20, Minmetals Rare Earth announced that the company plans to change the name from the original “Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.” to “China Rare Earth Group Resources Technology Co., Ltd.”, and the stock abbreviation will be changed from “Minmetals Rare Earth”. Changed to “China Rare Earth”.

Previously, on August 23, Minmetals Rare Earth disclosed its 2022 semi-annual report, in which financial data showed that the company’s semi-annual revenue in 2022 was 2.201 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 39.82%; net profit attributable to the parent was 305 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 79.85% %; basic earnings per share were 0.31 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 79.85%.

CITIC Securities pointed out that 2021 is the turning point of profits for the entire rare earth industry chain. In the first half of this year, the profits of most rare earth permanent magnet enterprises maintained a high growth momentum year-on-year and month-on-month. The profits of the industry chain may continue to be released, and we will continue to pay attention to the strategic allocation opportunities of the entire rare earth industry chain, focusing on the growth value of the rare earth permanent magnet sector.

China Post Securities pointed out that in the long run, under the background of the energy revolution and dual carbon, new energy vehicles, wind power, industrial robots and other fields will develop rapidly, driving the demand for magnetic materials to continue to rise, which will benefit the rare earth industry.