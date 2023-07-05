Mintel Enhances China’s Beauty and Personal Care Solutions to Drive Innovation

Mintel, a global independent market research and consulting company, has recently announced a comprehensive upgrade of Mintel China‘s innovative beauty and personal care solutions. The upgrade includes a partnership with two leading big data platforms in China to provide industry trends and insights to brand customers.

One of the key upgrades is the expansion of Mintel’s Global New Products Database (GNPD), which aims to provide data and trend services for customer product innovation. The database will now have increased product coverage in the categories of beauty, personal care, and home cleaning. Mintel has collaborated with local partners to collect consumer data and e-commerce data to gain insights into market trends and consumer preferences.

In addition, Mintel has upgraded its “China Beauty and Personal Care Innovation Atlas” to capture current innovation inspiration comprehensively. The atlas is a series of insight products for the beauty and personal care industry and will include 20 professional insights covering various topics such as skin care, hair care, makeup, oral care, and household cleaning.

To gather more information about consumer needs and preferences, Mintel has partnered with another Chinese big data analysis platform, Shushuo. This partnership will enable Mintel to use social media data to identify consumption hotspots and understand overall product-side changes. This will help Mintel provide comprehensive trend insights and innovative solutions to its brand customers.

Chang Xiaoyun, a representative from Mintel, emphasized the importance of these upgrades in helping brand customers quickly respond to market changes and seize innovation opportunities. The upgraded solutions provide more comprehensive and high-quality trend insights, allowing brand customers to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving beauty and personal care industry.

Mintel is a leading market research and consulting firm that has been providing insights and analysis on consumers, markets, product innovation, and the competitive landscape since 1972. The company’s predictive analytics and expert recommendations have helped clients make smarter business decisions. For more information, visit the official Mintel website.

Please note that the purpose of this article is to provide information and does not constitute investment or consumption advice. Readers are advised to verify the facts with relevant parties and use the opinions expressed in the article as reference only.

