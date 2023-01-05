The Fed wants “flexibility” on rates while inflation remains a key target.

This emerges from the latest minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting. All officials attending the Federal Reserve’s December 13-14 policy meeting agreed that the US central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes, allowing them to continue raising borrowing costs to control the rate. inflation, but gradually to limit the risks to economic growth.

The minutes of the meeting, released yesterday, show that policy makers are still focused on controlling the pace of price increases, which are likely to be higher than expected, and worried about any “misperceptions” in financial markets that their commitment to fighting inflation is fading.