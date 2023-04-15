14
- Minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting: the banking crisis may trigger a recession, and it is necessary to raise interest rates again this year Yicai.com
- Disagreement within the Fed reappears!Board members believe that controlling inflation will have little effect, Chicago Fed chairman urges not to be too aggressive Wall Street news
- The latest research and judgment of the Fed’s “mouthpiece”: recession expectations are not enough to dissuade the Fed’s determination to raise interest rates Sina
- The Fed tends to raise interest rates again in May, ignoring internal recession forecasts Sin Chew Daily
- U.S. stocks closed lower as the Fed minutes lowered terminal interest rates, worried about economic downturn Caixin Global
