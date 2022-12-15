The ECB will lift key rates by 50 basis points this week and signal another possible rate hike in early 2023 (at its February meeting), while a further move in March is less likely.

Thus Gero Jung, Chief Economist of Mirabaud AM according to whom the “inflation picture in the Eurozone remains difficult: levels remain annoyingly high, even in Germany, where prices continue to rise by double digits. However, the peak appears to have been reached at the beginning of the fourth quarter, as CPI data suggest”. “Although Lagarde warned that it is too early to say that the eurozone inflation peak has been reached – and it is true that core inflation remains elevated at 5% – the dovish rhetoric at the October ECB meeting is important and is in line with a more moderate 50bp rate hike. On the macro front, the risks to growth are increasing, with signs of a recession appearing not only in sentiment indicators but also in hard economic statistics. For example, industrial production in Spain and Germany declined at the start of the quarter. Other areas of interest at Thursday’s meeting will be comments on the economy and signals on the future budget reduction process,” concludes Jung.