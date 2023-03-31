Home Business Miracle to the Child Jesus: a 2 kg tumor removed from a 10-month-old girl
Business

Miracle to the Child Jesus: a 2 kg tumor removed from a 10-month-old girl

by admin
Miracle to the Child Jesus: a 2 kg tumor removed from a 10-month-old girl

Miracle at the Bambin Gesù hospital in Rome: a tumor weighing almost 2 kg was removed from a baby girl just ten months old. After a long and complex operation conducted by the team led by Professor Marco Spada, head of the Hepato-Bilio-Pancreatic Surgery department and liver and kidney transplants of the hospital.

It was the baby’s parents who realized that something was wrong: compared to her twin brother, the little girl had no appetite and had a swelling in her abdomen. Once at the hospital, the doctors subjected the little girl to an ultrasound which immediately explained the reasons for her ailments.

The tumor

The ultrasound showed a large lesion with fluid content in the little girl’s liver. It was a neoplasm which occupied the central and right side of the organ and which compressed the left side. After a series of tests, the experts established that it was a mesenchymal hamartoma, a benign tumor that can occur in the liver of children in the first two years of life. After further analyzes carried out with the aim of excluding the possibility that it was another pathology, i.e. the malignant tumor undifferentiated embryonic sarcoma, it was decided to surgically remove the tumor mass.

The intervention

Thanks to advanced software, following a CT scan, a 3D visualization of the child’s liver and the tumor mass that surrounded it was created. Here came bad news: by removing the tumor mass, a portion of the liver would remain insufficient to perform the normal functions of the organ.

To limit the damage, portal embolization has been put into practice: in simple words, the blood flow towards the part of the organ affected by the tumor is blocked, diverting it towards the healthy part so as to make it grow, with respect to the diseased part. It was one of the very few times this practice was applied to pediatric patients in the world.

See also  The balance of financing in the two cities increased by 4.997 billion yuan, and the activity of financing customers increased

About a month later, thanks to a new CT scan, it was discovered that the doctors had been successful: the healthy part of the little girl’s liver had grown, almost doubling in volume. The operation was then carried out: after 6 hours, 6 diseased portions of the liver had been removed, out of a total of 8. After 9 days of intensive care, the girl was discharged. She is now well and her development has resumed normally.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

These are the largest cities in the world...

in 2022 the net profit leaps to 9.3...

Influencer: That’s why they are false role models,...

Chad-Cameroon: almost 180 million European funds for road...

SAP board member Sabine Bendiek does not extend...

Pd, even Paris puts Enrico Letta at the...

Business with bankrupt banks: How does the First...

Inflation, signs of respite in March. Down to...

Investigation of the CS takeover – Department of...

Jack Ma’s Overseas Arrangement Boosts Alibaba Spinoff Plan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy