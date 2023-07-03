Mirafiori, the first Stellantis Green Campus is born

The Mirafiori district will host the first Stellantis «grEEn-campus» by the end of 2025. The new structure, which will also include the historic building in Corso Agnelli, for which an investment of between 100 and 200 million is planned, will cover an area of ​​200,000 square meters and will house 10,000 employees divided between design, research and development.

This was announced by Xavier Chereau, chief human resources & transformation officer of Stellantis who underlined that as many projects will be carried out in Poissy, in France, and in Russelsheim, in Germany. «The acronym ‘EE’ in grEEn-campus represents both Stellantis’ commitment to be energy positive and to protect the environment, as well as its commitment to encourage a continuing education mindset and offer an outstanding work experience for employees», noted Chereau who added: «With each new grEEn-campus we are redesigning our iconic buildings to make them more in line with our new hybrid ways of working, considering that a significant number of colleagues are taking advantage of the flexibility of the agile work and, at the same time, help reduce the company’s carbon emissions».

The announcement was welcomed by local institutions and trade unions.

«The birth in Mirafiiori of the third Green Campus of Stellantis in Europe, with an important economic investment, is positive news that confirms the company’s willingness to continue investing in Turin as a place of production but also of innovation, two elements that must continue to travel side by side, as also remarked a few days ago by Minister Urso» underline the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio and the mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo.

«Mirafiori is the symbolic factory in the history of the Italian car and the fact that its spaces will host the minds and the design activities of the car of the future is another concrete sign of the centrality of Turin and Piedmont in the circular supply chain of the automotive industry – continue Cirio and Lo Russo -. Design, produce, recycle: with the new GrEEn Campus, electric models and the first European car recycling hub, these three keywords can help outline the future of Mirafiori, a plant that must continue to have production its driving force and on which the ability to innovate can represent a decisive resource not only for maintaining but also for generating new jobs».

And Gianluca Ficco, Uilm national secretary in charge of the auto sector, and Luigi Paone, general secretary of Uilm of Turin add: «Stellantis’ intention to invest in Turin for the creation of a green campus in Mirafiori, with ten thousand employed and out of two hundred thousand square meters, represents the tangible sign of the interest in investing in Italy and projecting oneself towards the energy transition».

While Samuele Lodi, Fiom-Cgil national secretary and mobility sector manager, and Simone Marinelli, national automotive coordinator for Fiom-Cgil conclude: «A certainly innovative project, an important investment which, however, does not create new jobs and which will need to be monitored to see if it really will bring a renewed research and development activity, which has been absent in our country for a long time».

