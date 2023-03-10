Listen to the audio version of the article

Miro Fiordi passed away yesterday in Milan after a sudden illness. A thoroughbred banker, but with great sensitivity towards social issues, Fiordi was born in Sondrio in 1956. And from Valtellina as he was, the “accountant” Fiordi, as he proudly underlined he was, had built his entire career internally at Credito Valtellinese : a parable that had led him from his entry as a teller, dated 1982, to becoming its president, in 2016, when he took over from Giovanni…