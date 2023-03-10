Home Business Miro Fiordi, a life for Credito Valtellinese
Business

Miro Fiordi, a life for Credito Valtellinese

by admin
ServiceFarewells (1956-2023)

The banker disappears after a fulminant illness. Patuelli (Abi): “A figure with valuable economic and financial skills and marked by a great sensitivity towards civil and social issues”

by Luca Davi

Miro Fiordi passed away yesterday in Milan after a sudden illness. A thoroughbred banker, but with great sensitivity towards social issues, Fiordi was born in Sondrio in 1956. And from Valtellina as he was, the “accountant” Fiordi, as he proudly underlined he was, had built his entire career internally at Credito Valtellinese : a parable that had led him from his entry as a teller, dated 1982, to becoming its president, in 2016, when he took over from Giovanni…

